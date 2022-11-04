I can never enhance my body - Delay blames celebrities for leading the youth astray

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has blamed Ghanaian celebrities for the rise in the youth's desire to get rich quickly and portray the lifestyle of their favourite superstars who constantly flaunt their wealth.



Delay who has vowed never to go under the knife to obtain a snatched body blamed her colleagues for the increasing body enhancement craze among young women.



"There is this sudden craze for superficiality. This has resulted in women undergoing surgeries to remove fat from the tummy. Since when did we get here? It is something I can never do because let's just say that I am an outmoded woman. I am just focused on my job, I am a very grounded and simple personality.



"I understand, some of our celebrities are to be blamed for this. They are just pressurizing people by flaunting their homes, expensive travels, and cars. They are just pressurizing our young girls who fight to be like them. They will do everything to match up to their standard. Where from all this?" Delay quizzed when she graced a Youth Experience event as a speaker.



There have been a host of female celebrities who have publicly admitted to enhancing their body to appear more snatched.



Although they described it as a personal choice, the likes of Delay have condemned their actions with the explanation that the youth will be led on to undergo such surgeries which sometimes have complications.







