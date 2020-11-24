Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

I can easily die for Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara – Ayisha Modi

Rev. Obofour, wife and Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi, a loyal fan of Stonebwoy, has eulogized Rev Obofour and his wife Queen Ciara in a new post on social media.



According to her, the couple have shown her great love that she has never seen before since she became close to them.



“I have never seen this kind of love before” a part of her post reads.



Again, Ayisha Modi declared that she can easily die for both Rev Obofour and wife Queen Ciara on the reason that they are good to her.



She took to social media to share a lovely photo of the man of God and wife clad in beautiful African apparel with the caption;



“What will I have done with you both? Were will I have been without u mama @bofowaa! I have never seen this kind of love? before. Thank u Father for all. I can die for you both easily. Thank you? Thank you? Thank you am greatful for ur love and care???"





