I can do a better job running GHAMRO – Dada KD

Highlife musician Dada KD has said if given the chance, he can do a better job at running the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as its Board Chair.



Speaking to Docta Kay on AccraFM’s drive time show, ‘Nkran Kwanso’ on Friday, 9 October 2020, the ‘Somu Gye’ singer bemoaned the lapses in the country’s royalty collection and distribution system.



“If I get an opportunity, I will run GHAMRO as chairman so that we put measures in place so that every month, musicians can have money in their accounts as their stream of income,” he said.



Quite recently, another highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, chided the current board chairman, Rex Omar, for not pursuing the interest of musicians in Ghana when she spoke on the same station.



According to Dada KD, royalties are entitlements of musicians, adding that musicians must receive money for their creative work monthly.



He, however, disclosed that the case is different because GHAMRO pays the meagre sums biannually.



He attributed it to a lack of logging systems to keep track of airplays and the use of creative works.



Dada KD explained that given the chance, he will head GHAMRO to ensure that measures are put in place to give musicians their due royalties.



“It [the royalties] is not encouraging to the extent that you only manage yours if you hear of what someone else earns.



“Even if it is GHS1.00, I will fight for it because it's not like I'm begging. It is my royalties and I'm entitled to it.



“We don't have a logging system. I have 16 albums and for those songs, they give like GHS1,000 for every six months. So, in a year, I gain GHS2,000,” he noted.



“Given the chance, I will run GHAMRO. The money is ours. If the money was coming every month, musicians would be able to cater for themselves and their dependents out of their works. This will make the business more attractive.



“Some of the older musicians did not reap the benefits from music and this has left them sad and depressed,” he reiterated.



He also highlighted the importance of creative arts across the world.



Additionally, he touched on how polarised the Ghanaian music industry has become.



“Every advanced country thrives on the creative arts industry.



“Only a few Ghanaian musicians are struggling to be at the top. When they get there, it looks like there's a wide gap but everyone must enjoy the fruits of their labour,” Dada KD added.

