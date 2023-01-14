You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 14Article 1695176

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I can deal with you till you will your properties to me - Ras Nene's erotic message to Delay

Comedian Ras Nene has disclosed that he is single at the moment and is open to relationship offers.

He told Deloris Frimpong Manso in the promo of a yet-to-be-aired edition of the Delay Show that he lives alone but that he would accept Delay’s help to connect him to a lady.

Asked what his kind of lady was, he replied: “Oh, as it stands, you are my line (type) …very much so, maybe if I get you in bed, you will bequeath all your properties to me…I will del with you very well... we are in charge, try the gangster, try the street boy and see….”

Ras Nene is not the first to hit on Delay on her show, Amerado Burner has made such an overture during an appearance on the Deay show last year.

His gesture led to a social media buzz that grew following cozy social media posts by the duo in the months that followed.

A transcript of their exchange is below:

Delay: Do you live with anyone?
Ras Nene: I don’t live with anyone.

Delay: And you don’t talk to anyone on the phone at night?
Ras Nene: If anyone will call me, it is to commend me about one of my videos they have watched … it would depend on whether you’d find someone for me

Delay: What is your type of woman?
Ras Nene: Oh, as it stands, you are my line (type)

Delay: Me, I am your line?
Ras Nene: Very much so, maybe if I get you, you will bequeath all your properties to me…. We re in charge, try the gangster, the street boy and see….



