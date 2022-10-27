I campaigned for the NPP because of certain policies that helped me - Kalybos

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Ghanaian comic actor Kalybos has revealed that his decision to campaign for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was because of certain policies of the party that he perceived to be laudable at the time.



Talking with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, the comedian said that the policies of the NPP which he supported were alluring to him because those campaign promises were also going to take certain burdens off him when implemented.



“I went ahead to campaign for the NPP Party because of certain policies that helped me. You will understand if you pay school fees.



“Even when I had not given birth, I was being bombarded with fees every September from family. So the policy (Free SHS) were things I felt if this can help me, I would rather help it to sustain,” he disclosed.



Meanwhile, he denied claims that he was rewarded financially to push the agenda of the NPP when in 2020, he and a few famous people openly declared their support for the NPP.



“No, I was not paid. I was going in for the policies. And it helped because, ever since that policy was implemented, now I could save money and enter it into different projects.”



Kalyboss also expressed that he has no regrets for campaigning for the NPP and doesn't completely accept that his support for the NPP adversely affected his profession.



“No regrets. That’s the thing with me. I didn’t put any career on the line. As I said, it was for a motive, and that’s what I wanted to see flourish. It didn’t dent any of my works.”



