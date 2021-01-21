Entertainment of Thursday, 21 January 2021

I campaigned for NPP out of frustration – Waakye

Popular and veteran actor Prince Yawson known to many as Waakye has called on Ghanaians to forgive him for campaigning for Nana Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party prior to the 2020 elections.



According to him, he is a private person who doesn’t want to indulge himself in politics but circumstances made him come out to support the NPP openly.



Waakye who was speaking with Mzgee on TV3 revealed that persistent power outages under the erstwhile Mahama administration affected his acting job.



He went on to state that though he knew he was going to get enemies if he supports any political party openly but he was frustrated and needed change.



Adding that looking at how bad things were under former President Mahama, he decided to throw his weight behind NPP.



Waakye, however, used the opportunity to beg Ghanaians to forgive him for openly endorsing Nana Addo and the NPP since he has started making enemies due to that.