I came to Accra to hustle and experience better life - Lady reveals

Tabloid News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A trader, Maximillian Awene, has revealed that she left Kumasi to hustle in Accra because she wanted to experience life in the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, she stated that her life in her previous home was not the best. She lived with her father and stepmother but she has never set eyes on her biological mother.



Being a stepdaughter, she felt sidelined hence her decision to make something for herself.



Maximilian came to Accra in 2017 and began working to make a living for herself.



“My parent’s divorce has affected me a lot because I’m sure if they were still together, I would have had a better education and a good job by now,” Maximilian said.



She hopes to find her mother soon. According to her father, Maximilian’s mother lives in the Northern part of the country.



