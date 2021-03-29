I bought two plots, built my house with proceeds from 1 movie - Diabolo Man reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Legendary Actor/Movie Producer, Bob Smith Jnr, Known popularly as “Diabolo Man” says film making was a lucrative venture in the 90s.



Speaking on Tv3’s “Simply Showbiz ” with Chrystal Kwame-Aryee, the “Diabolo 1&2" Producer said he used proceeds from just one movie to build his house.



“My house I have, I used one movie, “Prince of Doom” to buy my huge two plots and then started my house to roofing level, one movie, so you can tell how lucrative movie-making was those days, but today the trend has changed the revered actor/Producer disclosed.



It’s been said that the existence of many cinemas at the time which were the primary venue for watching films until home video became more popular, making it possible for film producers to reach many Ghanaians with their content; making a lot of cash in the process.

Commenting on what changed about movie-making, the multiple award-winning film producer said his generation of film producers couldn’t upgrade and as such found it difficult to keep up with modern trends of doing the business.



Bob Smith Jnr; one of 90s sought after producers also hinted of plans bouncing back with 4 blockbusters before retiring officially from the business.