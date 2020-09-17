Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

I blame Akufo-Addo for losing my investment with MenzGold - Bullgod

Artiste Manager, Bullgod

Artiste Manager, Bullgod has blamed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for losing his investment with the now-defunct gold dealership company, MenzGold Ghana.



According to him, had it not been for 'Akufo-Addo’s thirst' to collapse Ghanaian-owned financial businesses, MenzGold would have been up and running and making the youth some good money to take care of themselves.



“He is only collapsing jobs and banks and has made me lose my investments with Menzgold. He should start packing from office," Bullgod, formerly known as Bulldog said.



He noted that the President is 'lazying' in his office doing nothing to better the fortunes of the country and that can be seen with his ability to get time to address the country on Coronavirus every two weeks.



Bullgod who was speaking on Accra-based 3FM added that: “he [Akufo-Addo] has become like journalist under his administration. He is always talking about Coronavirus every two weeks on the television. Which president does that in his or her country, and that shows how less busy he is on the development of the nation?”

