I believe ‘billionaire’ Cheddar can dredge sea in Kumasi as promised – Agradaa

Evangelist Mama Pat, renowned as Nana Agradaa, has expressed optimism regarding the commitment made by Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, the leader of The New Force political movement. She believes in Cheddar's promise to dredge the sea in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.



She stated that with his wealth, she was certain that he would be able to procure sophisticated technological equipment that would make it possible for the sea to be extended to Kumasi as promised.



She bemoaned why some members of the public have subjected him to ridicule over his comment, adding that he can fulfil his promise to shame his critics.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa said that Cheddar is one of the politicians she admires.



“Cheddar is someone I admire very well. Being a billionaire at such a young age is something that interests me. As wise as he is, I believe he can extend the sea to Kumasi as promised.



"There are technological equipment that he could use to dredge the sea. I wonder why some people are ridiculing him on social media. He can do it,” she said.



What Cheddar said:



Cheddar during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.



His comment has been met with vehement criticisms by some sections of the public who believe that he is making promises that cannot be fulfilled thereby exposing his unseriousness in politics.



