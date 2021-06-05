I badly need a boyfriend but stay away if you’re broke - YOLO Star Etty Bedi

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Young Ghanaian actress, Etty Bedi has opened up on her relationship status.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Etty was a bit confused about her status.



Struggling to describe it, she finally stated that her relationship is complicated.



With an aim to move on and experience something new, the YOLO actress said she is looking for a boyfriend.



She indicated that she is not looking for just any boyfriend.



Etty clarified that she cannot date someone who is broke.



According to her, she would end up taking care of the guy if he is broke.



Etty Bedi added that she is kind so she cannot sit unconcerned for her guy to suffer.



Watch the full interview below



