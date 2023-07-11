You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 11Article 1802069

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

I attended lectures 8 times as a Marketing student – Black Sherif

Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the Ghanaian musician who has gained traction as Black Sheriff has mentioned the number of times he went to lectures when he was a marketing student at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Black sheriff, after completing Kumasi Academy got enrolled at UPSA in 2021 and read Marketing and at the same time was doing music.

A year after he got enrolled at the above-mentioned university, he dropped out to pursue his music career.

As the artiste was preparing for his performance at the 2023 Wireless festival which took place at Finsbury Park in London, a journalist out of curiosity wanted to find out from the Black Sherif what he learned about the program in read in school before dropping out.

His response to the question asked by the said journalist was that he was mostly away from lectures thus there was nothing he learned as a marketing student.

In the video shared by Kwadwo Sheldon on Twitter, the journalist asked: “You studied marketing in your first year at the university. I want to know something. For that one year studying Marketing, did you learn anything that you can tell me about Marketing?”

Black Sherif responded by saying that: “Nope, I went to class like eight (8) times”.

The multiple award-winning musician’s performances on that stage have made him the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on such a stage and to share the platform with renowned American artistes like Travis Scott, Ice Spice, 50 Cent, and Playboy Carti.

Black Sherif after reaching the peak of his career in 2022, has proven to Ghanaians that he has come to stay in the music industry.

Known as a Highlife and Hip pop artiste, some of his notable songs include ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, ‘Konongo Zongo’, and ‘Oh Paradise’.

