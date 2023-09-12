I assumed Stonebwoy knew - Mr Drew speaks on 'Eat' saga

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has spoken up on the controversy that met his collaboration with Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.



It could be recalled that in June 2023, Mr. Drew featured Stonebwoy on a track titled “Eat”. However, reports emerged that the song was reported to Nigerian-American actor and singe Rotimir for alleged copyright infringement as it resembled his song "Love Riddim."



Consequently, Rotimi took swift action to have "Eat" removed from all streaming platforms due to copyright violations. In response, Stonebwoy claimed he had no knowledge that the song was a cover of Rotimi's work. He revealed that he had reached out to Rotimi on Instagram, who confirmed it was a cover, and they resolved the issue.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show on UTV on September 10, Mr. Drew revealed that he made a mistake in assuming that Stonebwoy was aware that the song was a cover. He stated that he should have done better by informing him and apologized for the negative impact the situation may have had.



“I assumed that he knew, I was the one who made the mistake, I should have informed him and given him more information. Because, the song, when putting it out, we named it as a cover of somebody’s song,” he revealed.



ID/BB



