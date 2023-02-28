I am worth more than a million dollars - Kyiri Abosom claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, made bold claims about his personal wealth.



The self-proclaimed spiritual leader declared himself to be worth more than a million dollars, a statement that certainly caught the attention of netizens.



Kyiri Abosom made this revelation to showcase his confidence, suggesting that he could easily take care of Deloris Frimpong Manso if she was willing to be his third wife.



“I am called Kwabena Sika, that's my spiritual name. I am worth more than a million dollars,” he told Delay during the interview.



The interview was not without controversy when asked about rumours of his polygamous nature.



Kyiri Abosom asserted boldly that being a man of God did not preclude him from having a child outside of marriage, and he even expressed interest in fathering a child with Delay.



The interview's controversial content has since sparked discussions about the appropriate behaviour of religious leaders, raising questions about the values and ethics that spiritual leaders should embody.







ADA/BB