I am very safe and sound - Stonebwoy speaks after robbery incident

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has assured fans of his safety after news reports broke of a robbery on him and his team.



As of midnight on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, reports broke that the “Nominate” hitmaker had allegedly been robbed by some unknown gunmen in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, after he left the popular Icebox Diamonds & Watches store, where he had acquired some packages for his family.



All attempts to reach his team and other verifiable sources proved futile after the news broke out.

Popular entertainment journalist at 3MusicTV, Olele Salvador, in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), described his attempts to confirm the reports. He proved that Stonebwoy and his team were indeed at the Icebox store and had left, but there were no emergency calls to the Georgia police department for an attempted robbery, nor did any businesses around the area record any robbery incidents.



At 1 a.m., in a post on X, Stonebwoy dropped an assurance of his safety and that of his team and informed fans to show up for his Atlanta show as scheduled.



“Very Safe and Sound! ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The @masquerade_atl 7pm.” He posted.



