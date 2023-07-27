'I am the greatest' - Yul Edochie declares

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Popular actor, Yul Edochie, has described himself as the greatest of all times.



In a post on social media, he established his prowess as an actor is unmatched.



He made the comment while sharing a clip of himself in a movie scene.



"One performance I love so much. When I say I'm the greatest, it's no joke.

I am the greatest. Sealed. The intensity I bring to my craft cannot be matched by anyone," he captioned the video.



His post has since generated mixed reactions on social media.



Yul, who is the son of the legendary actor, Pete Edochie courted the admiration of young Nigerians who were ready to support his presidential aspirations.



He was tipped and held in high esteem during the run-up to the 2023 general elections.



His goodwill, however, fizzled out when he announced the birth of his son with his second wife and colleague actress, Judy Austin.



He further invoked the wrath of Nigerians who accused him of not respecting his first wife, May with whom he has four kids.



Recently, he was accused by social media users of not mourning the loss of his son, Kambi who died early this year.



