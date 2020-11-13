Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GNA

'I am the King of Highlife' - Bisa Kdei

Musician Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian highlife artiste and record producer Bisa Kdei has said he is the best Highlife musician ever and that he is incomparable.



The comment follows his comparison to the likes of Akwaboah, Kumi Guitar, Kuami Eugene, among others by social media commentators.



But according to the multiple award-winning musician, he finds such comparisons unnecessary and adding that he had done a lot for the music industry and continues to thrive by producing back to back hits.



"I’m the king of highlife music/the best ever and I saved it. You can argue. I always say I’ll use my energy to support and encourage others to do more. It’s a total waste of time if you think trolls and comparisons will break me," he said in a tweet.



Bisa Kdei added that he would be happy to see every highlife musician thrive in their respective endeavours rather than some Ghanaians wasting time on comparison.



Bisa Kdei recently released a new single banger dubbed ‘Sika’ which features Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong.



Bisa Kdei is expected to release his fourth studio album by the close of the year.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.