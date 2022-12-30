‘I am terribly sorry’ – Mzbel apologizes to fans for a terrible show

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Following the series of backlashes Mzbel has received after her performance at the Afrochella concert, the Ghanaian singer has apologized to her fans.



Mzbel has been subjected to trolls online for showcasing what many describe as a terrible performance at the concert which took place on December 29, 2022, in Accra.



The veteran singer took to the stage with back-to-back performances of her songs, both old and new.



She dropped banging tunes including ‘16-years’, ‘Yopoo’, ‘Asibolanga’ and so on, but it appeared netizens were not impressed with her performance.



Asides from singing offkey, Mzbel was said to have been screaming out her vocal cords and playing on stage the whole time.



But the singer seems to have chanced on these concerns and has taken to social media to apologize accordingly.



“To all Mzbelievers who are disappointed in my performance at the just ended Afrochella 2022 I am terribly sorry and I'm disappointed too cos this is not how we prepared to entertain you,” parts of her post read.



She, however, pointed out some circumstances that inhibited her from putting up a good show at the concert.



“What happened was I couldn't hear myself and couldn't hear my music on stage that's why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also, the lights hitting the stage was just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn't even see the crowd to interact properly," she added.



Mzbel said, just as she was praised for putting up a spectacular performance at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, she intends to continue in that stead at future events.



“Without any rehearsals and dancers I made u proud at Ghana Music Awards 2021 but unfortunately the media houses and bloggers trashing me today didn't share it like they sharing this particular performance but hey I promise to make it up to u soon. There's a bigger gig in the pipeline and if arrangements work out well I will make u proud again,” she added.



