Entertainment of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I am suing Ghana Police for $5 million – Funny Face

Ghanaian actor Funny Face

Ghanaian actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has revealed his plans to sue the Ghana Police Service.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said he will be very rich after he has sued them.



He made this post after he was assaulted by some personnel of the service when he fired warning shots.



The popular comedian disclosed that he is now having a visual challenge following the assault.



Funny Face wrote: “My mood now? knowing very well am abt to be filthy rich from some fools called GHAyana police .. Am suing dem 5 million dollars or @funnyfansofficial ….. u say make we increase am...my left ear sef Dey pain me .. my vision is blared .. I can’t see well … only women pioto i dey see well ? saaaaawwwwww .. now we catch KWadeeiii level … USA USA USA USA .. yabodam fucking ?????? stilllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND" “GYE NYAME@funnyfansofficial we are RICH @brashizzle is da hype man”





