'I am strong' – Says Abena Korkor as she drops fresh racy photo following her ‘sack’ from TV3

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

It appears that Abena Korkor is already moving on with her life following the decision of her employers at Media General to give her a sack letter for reasons which are yet to be made public.



The former UCC SRC presidential aspirant has taken to her Instagram page to share a fresh photo that has a lot of her flesh showing.



Even though she was online weeping uncontrollably just about two nights ago after it emerged that she had been laid off, the former co-host of TV3’s ‘Ladies Circle’ show dropped the racy photo and added a caption to tell the world that she is very ok now.



In as much as social media gossip has it that Abena Korkor was sacked because of some seductive photos and videos, she shared online recently, it seems she is unperturbed.



The new photo she shared has similar traits and it came with the caption: “I am strong I am here I am loved.”



