I am still a virgin at 39 - Yvonne Orji

Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji, known for her role in the hit series, "Insecure," has openly revealed that she is a virgin at the age of 39.



The actress, a devout Christian, says she is committed to preserving her virginity until marriage.



In a recent episode of Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast, Yvonne Orji confirmed her virginity status when asked directly, saying, "I am."



She explained that her decision is rooted in her Christian faith and personal values, emphasizing her determination to remain celibate until she ties the knot.



Yvonne Orji has been candid about her decision, noting that she is more than willing to discuss it with anyone who is curious or doesn't understand.



She believes that open conversations can help inform people's curiosity and dispel misunderstandings.



"People ask about it because they're curious, or they may not understand. How will they ever get to understand if I don't talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and creating their own narrative about it.



"I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I'm here? It was like, 'OK, I know why I'm here. It's to make you proud,” she said.



Yvonne Orji's revelation about her virginity has garnered attention and support from her fans, and the public, with many respecting her choice and applauding her for being open about her beliefs and values.



