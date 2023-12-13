You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 13Article 1897544

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

I am single, I need a responsible man – Former Di Asa winner

Dee Baby of Di Asa fame Dee Baby of Di Asa fame

Former Di Asa winner, Dee Baby, has revealed she is single.

She opened up about her marital status in an interview with ZionFelix.

The former winner of the dance reality show also disclosed the type of man she wants in her life.

Having been single for some months now, Dee Baby is careful about the man she will allow in her life.

Dee explained that she does not want someone who will just have s3x with her and leave. Even if that is the intention of the man, she wants him to tell her first.

According to her, she is opened up to friends with benefits if the man is ready to spend on her.

Factoring in the age limit, the former Di Asa winner divulged that she needs a responsible man.

Dee Baby emphasized that she does not need a stingy man in her life, explaining that her working status should not stop her man from giving her a good treat.

