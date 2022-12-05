I am serving Nigeria and reducing prostitution - Ned Nwoko preaches polygamy

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian billionaire, Prince Ned Nwoko who is from the northern part of the country, has called on southern men to channel the monies and resources spent on their side chicks and girlfriend into taking more wives. This, he believes, will reduce immorality in society.



According to Ned Nwoko who has several wives with his latest being actress Regina Daniels, his decision to marry more wives is serving in the interest of his country just like Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the leader with six wives.



In a viral interview with The Guadian, the famous businessman sang the praise of polygamous men. He said: “My grandfather and the Ooni’s grandfather and the then Olowo of Owo took many photographs together. So, the Ooni and I have that kind of common background, because our grandfathers were kings and served Nigeria in that capacity. And we are now also serving Nigeria by having many wives."



Highlighting the role of polygamous men in society, Mr Nwoko who currently has 19 children added that men of his calibre concentrate on their homes and children by investing their monies into the lives and development of wives instead of taking girlfriends outside their marriage.



“Many women are out there on their own without husbands, especially in the southern part of the country, and there is a high level of prostitution. What some of our girls do to make ends meet is regrettable and if our men emulate their northern counterparts by having more than one wife, that could probably change the situation.



“The average southern may have only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends; sometimes even more than on his wife. The man who has three wives, for instance, concentrates on them and his children; every money he makes is spent on the family and he is more likely not to have any girlfriends or concubines. The money those with several girlfriends spend on them is a gift, not an investment in the family,” said the former House of Representatives member, Prince Ned Nwoko, who is currently contesting the Delta North senatorial election.





