Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I am reporting Funny Face to the police for threatening me - Abena Moet

Entertainment critic Abena Moet and Funny Face

Female Entertainment presenter and critic, Abena Moet has stated during a discussion on the Monday edition of Neat FM’s ‘Entertainment Gh’ that she is heading to the police station to report Funny Face for threatening her life.



According to Abena, she is not taking the threat issued by Funny Face as a joke therefore she is going to do the needful to safeguard herself.



Funny Face have been trending on various social media and traditional media outlet over his public spat and soial media back and forth with his Baby Mama, Vanessa.



Due to this development, anybody who crosses his path with a narrative that he does not agree with, receives a backlash from the children president and he took a swipe at Abena Moet and promised to beat her up when he sets eyes on her.



