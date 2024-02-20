‘I am pregnant’ – Rashida Black Beauty after alleged sexual encounter with Ghanaian pastor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Ghanaian internet sensation, Rashida Black Beauty has claimed that she is pregnant for Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.



In the past, the popular socialite alleged that the Ghanaian prophet coerced her and engaged in a sexual relationship under the guise of supporting her dream of becoming a fashion designer.



Rashida, who backed her claims with purported leaked chats and screenshots said what was supposed to be a business meeting between her and the Grace Family International Church founder, ended in a series of sexual intercourse at a guest house in Achimota, after which she got dumped. She further claimed she was offered just GH¢1,200.



After weeks of making allegations, Rashida now claims to be pregnant, asserting that the prophet is responsible.



Rashida made this known after some TikTok influencers inquired about her fate.



One of the moderators of their group discussion on TikTok asked, “So what are the pastor’s plans now that he has slept with Rashida?”



Rashida responded, “I am currently pregnant. That’s what is currently on the ground.”



The response triggered another question from the moderator, “Then we have to let the pastor know so he can take responsibility for that child?”



But Rashida, who seems uninterested in keeping the baby said, “Who is going to birth that child”?



Meanwhile, the prophet is yet to respond to Rashida’s barrage of claims.



Watch the video below:





