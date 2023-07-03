I am open to having a threesome - Harold Amenyah three months after marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has stirred up a significant controversy with his recent comments about being open to having a threesome.



During a discussion on GhOne TV, the actor, who recently got married, expressed his willingness to explore this unconventional relationship arrangement if his wife was open to the idea.



The host raised the topic of threesomes, to which Harold Amenyah responded, "I haven't tried it before, but I am actually open to it."



This statement immediately drew attention and raised eyebrows, considering that he had just entered into a marital commitment.



When the host pointed out that Harold was now married, he responded by saying that if his wife was open to the idea, he would be willing to explore it.



The discussion continued as the host asked who would select the third person for the threesome.



Harold stated, "We will audition. The two of us have to be mutually in sync with it because, obviously, it's two people that you are meeting now."



Harold Amenyah went on to explain that he had initially planned to try a threesome on his 30th birthday, but it didn't happen, and he ended up dating his now-wife.



He acknowledged that his wife comes from a more traditional Ghanaian background, which might make the idea challenging to navigate.



Nevertheless, he expressed his openness to the concept and put it out into the universe.



On April 1, 2023, the Ghanaian actor tied the knot with his fiancee in a simple but elegant traditional wedding, which made them the talk of town.







