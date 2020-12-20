Entertainment of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am not willing to let my marriage collapse – Celestine Donkor

play videoGospel musician Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor says she does not foresee divorce in her 15-year marriage with her husband.



According to her, she does not see divorce as an option, and she would do anything to keep her marriage.



Reacting to the recent divorces that have plagued many gospel musicians’ marriages, Celestine said she is not willing to allow that to happen to her. She was speaking to Delay in an interview when she took her turn on the show.



Many top gospel musicians have had their marriages shockingly come to an end, with many openly fighting each other on social media and spilling all sorts of secrets and trading insults at each other. Quite recently social media was thrown into a frenzy when gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her manager husband Dave Joy started trading insults and curses at each other over the collapse of their marriage.



Asked why it seems like most gospel musicians are divorcing, Celestine Donkor said being in the spotlight can sometimes have a toll on the marriage, especially when the celebrity status gets into the head of the artiste. She said as a musician or someone in the spotlight, you have access to better opportunities, people, contact, etc., and when one does not take care, it may affect their relationship with their spouse.



She, however, said for her, she would rather work on her marriage than allow it to collapse on her.



“I don’t see divorce in my future, for me, I am not willing to let that happen, I will do whatever it takes, I will do my best to make my marriage work…marriage is no joke, it is a game for matured people. Marriage has no formula because what may have caused the divorce of one marriage may be the same thing that strengthens another’s. I always say if divorce is possible then working it out is also possible...” She told Delay.



Celestine Donkor has been married for 15 years and is blessed with three daughters.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.