I am not part of Dancegod’s group, I’m on my own now - Afronitaaa

Ghanaian dancer Afronitaaa has rubbished speculations that she is now with fellow dancer and mentor Dancegod Lloyd after her exit from DWP Academy.



It could be recalled that in January 2024, Afronitaaa, real name Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, made headlines with her sudden exit from DWP Academy after six years.



Tongues started wagging when she was later spotted in a video dancing with her mentor and former DWP Academy leader, Laud Anoo Konadu, aka Dancegod Lloyd. This led many to speculate that she had joined Dancegod's new team.



However, in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM on April 8, 2024, Afronitaaa shut down speculations, stating that the videos of them dancing together were just for fun and did not indicate she was on his team.



She indicated that she was now independent as a dancer.



“Dancegod Lloyd remains my role model, so I can always record a video with him. I'm not part of his group. I'm actually on my own now,” she said.



Afronitaaa further opened up on her decision to leave DWP, stating, “It was actually a decision I had to make because I was given choices. Yes, I had to choose what God wanted me to do.”



She, however, remained grateful for her time spent with DWP Academy, insisting that there was no bad blood between them.



“There is no friction between me and my former group (DWP Academy). It was God's plan. I've been there since I was fourteen, so that's six years. I had the talents, but they nurtured me,” she said.



