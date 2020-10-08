Entertainment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am not lazy, I prefer releasing songs at strategic times - Jupitar

Dancehall artiste, Jupitar

Dancehall musician, Jupitar says his style of not releasing songs back-to-back doesn’t make him a lazy artiste.



He explains that he has actively been working on new projects despite what many have termed as his absence from the music scene.



Jupitar who reveals that doing hit songs doesn’t come as a challenge noted that he has been performing on International platforms as well as working on various collaborations with dancehall giants across the globe.



“The fact that I don’t release hit songs consistently does not make me a lazy artiste. I don’t know if waiting for the right time to release good music is termed as laziness. I think everybody has his own formula in this game, I prefer releasing songs at strategic times,” said Jupitar in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Fellow dancehall artiste, Epixode during an interview on Kingdom Plus with Fiifi Pratt intimated that “Jupitar is very talented but his laziness has made him redundant in the industry.”



But according to Jupitar, he has “been performing at several events. Even in this Coronavirus era, I played back to back international shows and I have done collaborations with some Jamaican artistes.”



He is currently out with a new single titled Neighbour which features Kelvyn Boy.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.