I am not just an artiste, I am a businessman - Janarius

Music of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Janarius Achinkok, widely known in the Showbiz industry as Janarius has debunked the notion of being just a musician.



According to him, everything he’s involved with is business. He understands business so well that, he is involved in more than one business at a time.



In an interview with Radio Univers, the fashion designer cum musician laid a commanding claim on being a businessman. The ‘Atena’ crooner stated that music is just one of the things he is into.



Janarius mentioned his fashion hub, Express Tailor, which has branches in Tamale, Kumasi, and Accra as one of the leading ‘bespoke’ male fashion brands in Ghana.



He further mentioned the ‘Achinkok Farms as another business he is heavily involved with.



He said his poultry farm employs quite several people and he’s very proud of being the source of income for others.



“You know, music is just one of the things I do. I have other businesses that I run together with a great team. My Express Tailor brand is one of the most sought-after fashion brands in Ghana and also among the diaspora across Europe. My farms produces and put food on the table for many. I’m a proud businessman, not just a musician”, he revealed with a broad smile.



Answering the question of how he balances his time, resources, and energy-demanding professions, he said: “It is never easy, never! But I want to be more successful, I want to affect others positively and I am fortunate enough to have a very good team who align with the dream. They make it easy.”



He also mentioned passion as another fuel that keeps him going.



Janarius also entertained many at the just-ended Aashaka Homowo Street Jams held in La.



