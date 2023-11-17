I am not interested in selling condoms - Delay tells fans

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Prominent media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has stated emphatically that she has no intention to sell condoms as some of her fans are calling for.



She explained that her primary focus is on the food products she currently sells, and anything related to sex does not interest her.



The hostess of the popular 'The Delay Show' reiterated that, at the moment, her business venture is concentrated on selling food-related items.



“I am not interested in sex or condoms. So please stop asking about Delay Condoms. I just wanna sell food... I am not interested in selling condoms #DelayBread,” she wrote on her X page in reaction to some people asking her about when she would start producing and selling condoms.



When she was asked by a fan why she keeps issuing the notice to people on her social media platforms, she retorted, “Because I am not interested in sex or condoms, it is all about Delay Bread.”



Delay, a successful entrepreneur, operates her own business under the brand name 'Delay Foods.' Her product range includes items such as sardine, mackerel, and various others, with bread being the latest addition.



Recently, she was honored at the Top 30 Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs Awards in Ghana.



