I am not here to compete, I am here to eat – Eno Barony

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

According to Eno Barony, gone were days when she battled on the rap floor. Now she is running a full-time career and has no time for skirmishes.



Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, mentioned that rap battles are necessary when a rapper is a newcomer on the scene. Then they have t show their lyrical strength and earn their place.



She said, “I am not here to compete. I am here to eat. Coming out, we are all struggling to be seen and to get to the top. But now that it is a career. I am not here to fight. I am not a boxer. I am here t do music.”



Speaking about her style of rap, Eno mentioned that she had grown over the years to finesse her craft. She said she decided to incorporate some softness into her hard bars. But in her new album, she talks about love and singing to make it more digestible for a wider audience.



Eno Barony has four category nominations at the VGMA’S. She has nominations for Best Rapper, Best Hip-hop, Best Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year, and Best Hiplife Song. The rapper also has a new song, ‘God is a Woman’.



She urged all her fans to stream her music from all available platforms.