Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

I am not happy with my record label - Imrana reveals

Midas Touch Record label signee Imrana has revealed the bitterness he has over the treatment his label gives him.



Midas Touch Records is the former record label for the late ebony.



According to the “Imagine sey” hitmaker interviewed by zionfelix on the uncut show monitored by Ghanavanguard.com on YouTube, the label promised him a lot of things which none or half has been fulfilled.



We all know an artiste is signed per contract and in these contracts are what to expect as an artiste under a record label.



The years an artiste should be under the label is included in it and where the artiste will lay his head or even a car for transportation.



Imrana reveals that the label rented a chamber and hall apartment for him to lay his head on which he didn’t like because of the environs of the apartment.



He added that he has not even been given a car which the label promised.



He, therefore, sees the label as liars and deceivers.



