I am not happy about what is happening in the Volta Region – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy says he is not happy with current happenings in the Volta Region

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has expressed his displeasure in current developments in the Volta Region, especially the level of violence that has characterized the activities of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation.



Speaking in an interview with Paul Adom Othcere on his Good Evening Ghana Show, Stonebwoy underscored that regardless of how any group of people in the Volta Region feels about happenings in the country, there are always better ways of handling things which do not include violence.



“It’s an election year, first and foremost we need peace. All that is happening in the Volta Region I am not happy about because I am a 100% Voltarian who has his roots inside of Togo and beyond.



We can always address our grievances in a better manner than violence. Except it is highly necessary for us to defend ourselves.” He said.



Stonebowy used the opportunity to appeal to the people of his home region to avoid perpetrating violence which will intend creating a negative image of the people Volta and may bring about negative consequences which will be suffered by generations.



“We don’t want to continue to have such bad names. It goes a very long way to affect generations even after us because once that mindset is keyed people would carry it along,” he added.



Delving a little bit into politics, Stonebwoy said he expects to exercise his civic duty in the upcoming elections and urged all Ghanaian voters to look beyond what politicians claim and promise, and make a choice that is favourable to their well-being as well as the development of the nation.



Watch Stonebwoy's interview on Good Evening Ghana below:





