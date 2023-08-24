I am not doing Afrobeats, I have no idea what it is - Burna Boy

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy has cleared the air about his style of music, declaring it as Afro-Fusion rather than Afrobeats as reported.



The award-winning artiste said this in an interview in the United States.



Burna Boy was questioned about the difference between his style of music and Afrobeats and according to him, “Afrobeat” as a sound originated from the late music legend Fela Kuti and he has no idea where the term “Afrobeats” originated from.



“Afrobeat is Fela Kuti. The African legend called Fela Kuti. That's Afrobeat. Those who adopted his style needed to call it something to be able to identify. And somehow, they just said Afrobeat and added an S. I have no idea. Maybe it's the UK or maybe I don't know who. But it wasn't Afrobeats,” he said.



Burna Boy added that his style of music is Afro-Fusion, an amalgamation of different sounds that embrace the African experience.



“So for me, it's like when I started the Afro-Fusion thing, there was nothing that I could identify myself with. So I just said, you know what? I'll call it Afro-fusion. Because it's a fusion of everything, really. And the Africaness is the bottle that holds the whole drink,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





ID/BB