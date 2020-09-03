Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

'I am not defined by awards' – Akwaboah

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Akwaboah

Renowned singer-songwriter, Akwaboah, has insisted that receiving an award is not a validation of his hardwork.



He shared this view during a live studio discussion with Happyfm.



When questioned about why he receives awards internationally for best highlife artiste but local awards seem to elude him, Akwaboah replied saying, he does not have the right answers to that.



Akwaboah noted that his main aim is to keep focused and work hard to serve his fans with the good music that they want to enjoy from him, hence he is not bothered when he is not nominated for or does not win awards.



“When I organize shows, you know the number of people who come so I can’t be defined by the fact that an award show has been organized and I didn’t win any award. The organizers sat down and decided how they want their event to go so I’m not bothered”. he stated.



“If it comes, that’s fine. If it doesn’t, I am still Akwaboah”, the highlife artiste further added.





