I am not behind your disgusting nude video - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Akuapem Poloo

One of Ghana's most talked about female comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sent a strong warning to Akuapem Poloo to put a halt to the lies she's been peddling that the former is behind the circulation of her nude video.



According to the ‘Queen of Ghana’s comedy’, Afia Schwarzenegger, Poloo is once again trying to ride on her fame to trend.



News has it that the one-time-mother of Poloo is the master brain behind the circulation of her recent nude video which has been making rounds on social media.



But addressing the issue in an Instagram post, Afia revealed that the actress betrayed her trust following her backbiting and 'pull-him-down' spirit all in an attempt to tarnish her hard-earned reputation.



In Afia’s recent Instagram post sited by GhanaWeb, she revealed that “after giving you (Poloo) that fame, you decided to backbite me to people I work with… Did I come to Instagram to call you out? Cos you are not worth my time and my brand… you are not worth my platform.”



Afia Schwar also attached a screenshot of a DM she received from fellow controversial actress Akua Poloo back in 2017 who surprisingly requested that she created a publicity stunt for her to trend on social media.



Her message read: “Please can you post this on your page and insult me or say something about it for me? Please.”



Prior to this, Akuapem Poloo in an interview revealed that she was taken by surprise after realizing that Afia Schwarzenegger had mysteriously unfollowed her on Instagram.



Afia has finally cleared the air, Akuapem Poloo was not a friend for keeps.



