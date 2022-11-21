I am not begging for money; all I want is a job – Fred Amugi to critics

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran actor, Fred Amugi, has hit at critics who have labeled him a ‘beggar’ following his public appeal to be captured on a billboard as a brand ambassador.



Earlier, Fred Amugi publicly disclosed his 74th birthday wish, which is, to be captured on a billboard, advertising for brands before he dies.



“One wish I’d want to have for my 74th birthday is to see myself on a billboard as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I am mounted on a billboard, where I wouldn’t see what is being done for me. I’m prepared to be a brand ambassador for your products. Use me whiles I’m alive and not when I’m dead and gone,” he appealed to brands in a viral video.”



However, Fred Amugi’s appeal has since sparked mixed reactions from the public on social media.



While some netizens are calling on brands to heed the veteran actor’s plea, others believe it is another form of ‘begging antics’, just as some of his colleagues have done in recent times.



However, Fred Amugi insists that he is only asking for a job and not to beg for money as others think.



“I am only asking for a job; all I am asking for is to be put on a billboard. I am at the latter stage of my career and all I am saying is use me now, don’t wait till I am gone.I don’t have any product in mind, I believe I can be a brand ambassador for any product that comes my way. I am not begging for money as some people might think. Even if I don’t have it, my life is okay the way it is,’’ he stated.



Fred Amugi and the Caveman brands meeting



On Tuesday, November 15, the Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, met with Mr. Fred Amugi in his office.



Anthony shared a photo from their meeting in his office on his Instagram page with the caption; “Deals.”



This gesture seems to suggest that the Caveman watch CEO was making the celebrated actor’s dream come true.



Following the meeting, Mr. Amugi posted on his Facebook, “Thank you @cavemanwatches. It is gradually happening”.



EB/AE