I am not an NPP card bearing member - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, guitarist, Kwabena Kwabena born George Kwabena Adu has refuted claims of his links to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Kwabena Kwabena over the years has been linked to the NPP and this became stronger after he recorded a song for the political party.



His song featured greatly even in the 2020 elections after the NPP took the number one spot on the ballot paper.



But speaking to Kofi TV in an interview, Kwabena Kwabena indicated that he is not a member of the governing political party.



He said he does not own a party card and therefore cannot be described as a member.



“I am not an NPP member because I do not have a party card. I cannot call myself an NPP member but I campaigned for the President once before. I wasn’t paid for that and you can ask them.”



Kwabena Kwabena said he was introduced to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Kwame A Plus and the now President asked that he produces a song for him for his campaign in 2008 of which he agreed because the manifesto looked good for the creative arts industry and the country.



He, however, has not regretted campaigning for the New Patriotic Party in 2008 but calls on Ghanaians to be open about their political affiliation because that’s how the country and its citizens can seek accountability from the people they put in positions.