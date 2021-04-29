I am not a one way artiste – Knii Lante

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

Nii Lante Okunka Blankson popularly known as Knii Lante in showbiz has indicated that he is not a reggae musician.



In an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM on Tuesday April 21, the award winning musician who doubles as a medical doctor said he is a versatile musician who makes good and quality music regardless of the genre.



Answering a question on why he ditched reggae for afrobeats, the ‘Baby Take Care’ hit maker indicated that he makes music with the inspiration it comes with; which could be afrobeats, reggae, highlife or any other music genre.



Knii Lante further revealed that he started music with afro-pop before he later delved into reggae by releasing a reggae album which even had some afrobeats songs on it.



“I started with afro-pop first when I did ‘Boo no’ and ‘when you love someone’ which featured Trigmatic. They were not really reggae, but I came into reggae with a reggae album.” He said.



Knii Lante is currently out promoting his latest single titled ‘Gong Gong’ which features Coded of 4x4.