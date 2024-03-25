I am married now - Kwesi Arthur reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that he has been married for a few months now.



The "Grind Day" hitmaker said this in an interview on Hitz FM on March 25 but expressed his desire to keep his marital life private, stating that he prefers to enjoy the good things away from the public eye.



"I'm a husband now. That's all I can say. Yeah… For like a couple of months now. I would like to keep that private. People don't like good things, and that is for me to enjoy, so I would keep that information private," he said.



Additionally, Arthur declined to discuss any past association with influencer Efia Odo, emphasising that he has not been in contact with her for years and finds it disrespectful to speak about other women while committed to his wife.



"I have no communication with Efia Odo, I have no connection with her, and I haven't spoken with her in so many years now; I have a woman now, so I think it's disrespectful to talk about other women when I'm in a relationship with someone," he said.



Kwesi Arthur, who has been residing in the United States for some years now, is back in the Ghanaian music space with the release of his new project, "This Is Not The Tape, Sorry 4 The Wait II."



