'I am married’ – Serwaa Amihere discloses

Popular media personality cum businesswoman, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has disclosed her marital status and fans are reacting to it.



Over the years, scores of netizens, predominantly male admirers, have gushed over her looks and soft-spoken nature.



Her seamless flawless looks captured on social media have captivated the hearts of many.



However, it appears the GHOne broadcaster might have crushed hearts with her latest post on Snapchat.





During a question-and-answer session, a fan asked how much her bride price will cost and she disclosed that she is already married.



“Serwaa, how much is the bride price again?” the fan quizzed.



“I’m married though,” she responded.



It can be recalled that when Serwaa faced back-to-back trolls on social media sometime in 2021, She was asked about her coping mechanism, and she cited her partner among the list of people that give her peace.



“It’s not just one person, it’s two or three people. It’s my sister, my partner and sometimes Nana Aba. She likes to rubbish some of these things but my partner will constantly be like just leave these people,” she told AngelFM’s Okyeame Quophi.



Also, while interviewing Ajagurajah earlier in January 2023, she reiterated the fact that she had a boyfriend.



