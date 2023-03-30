I am married - Davido confirms union with Chioma

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Nigerian music star, Davido, has officially declared himself a married man after rumours about his union with Chioma Rowland, went rife on social media.



It can be recalled that earlier, while mourning their son, Ifeanyi, in May 2022, the award-winning musician, was rumoured to have tied the knot privately with Chioma in 2022.



Although the two had not confirmed their union at that time, they were spotted wearing a wedding band at various public events, particularly at Davido’s uncle, Governor Adeleke’s inaugration.



However, Davido in a recent interview with TV host, Kiekie, officially spoke about his marital status while flaunting his ring.



“It is crazy, am married...a lot of different things but we are ready now to get back on the road,” he confirmed.



Meanwhile, music lovers have breathed a sigh of relief after Davido announced a comeback into the music scene in March.



He is set to release a 17-track album titled 'Timeless'.



The hitmaker added that the break enabled him to spend more time with his family and remake his album.



“I’ve had a lot to think about. Time to rest, reflect, have a lot of family time, and definitely time to make music again. I remade the album before I went on the break, I had the album ready, had the tour ready but we did the album,” he added.



