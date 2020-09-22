Music of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

I am here to stay - Leena

Singer, Leena

Helen Plange Matteer known by her stage name Leena is a promising Ghanaian Afrobeats?, R&B, Pop, Hip hop and Soul singer.



She is currently signed to Africa’s Very Own (AVO) and WaveCorp Int. She was born in Takoradi, the Western Region of Ghana. Leena also had part of her growth in the Eastern and Ashanti Region of Ghana because of her Education.



Leena started her education at Bethel Methodist School (primary) and then moved to Bedu Addo JHS to have her Junior High School completion in Takoradi.



She had her Senior High School at the St Monica Girls Senior high in Ashanti Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and then proceeded to All Nations University to study public health nursing and finally to Maranatha college of midwifery in Kumasi.



The young artiste chose her musical path due to her passion and ability to express herself with music as an introvert. Leena says music helps her to overcome stress and makes her feel comfortable in expressing her musical talents.



Her decision to be a health worker was influenced by her late father Napoleon Plange Matter, whose dream was to see his daughter become a nurse and made everything possible for her to reach that goal, aside from fulfilling her dad’s dream, Leana is happily adding up her music love as the ‘Music Nurse’.



Leena who is the daughter of Grace Larson currently focuses more on her music and she is encouraged by people around her to follow her passion.



Her style of music and personality makes her unique and fit to be on the same stage with other music legends in Ghana and beyond. Leena says, she wants to make songs that people would connect and relate to, with the use of her vocal power.



She is inspired by musicians who have made a great impact with their talents in the country. She is fun of Adina, Efya Nocturnal, Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz, and other great artists in the industry.



Leena is all set to make a statement with her music career, she is working on some great music which she says are yet to be released but currently, she has ‘YANGA’ produced by Paris beat as her debut single.



‘Yanga’ according to her is about a young beautiful lady, who is adored by so many men but fell in love with a nobody (a poor guy) because of how kind, hardworking he was. ‘Yanga’ means 'to show off' So I chose that title because although the lady married a poor guy, she was willing to show the world how kind the guy was.



Leena aspires to have a musical project with Efya nocturnal and Adina, because she feels she can relate well with them in terms of music.

