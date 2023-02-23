I am full of demons if your claim that pork is possessed is true - Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 February 2023

The host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi has joined the number of people disputing recent claims made by the founder and leader of Rockhill Chapel, Reverend Sonnie Badu, against the consumption of pork.



According to the journalist, he would be the warehouse of demons if it were to be true that eating pork causes a person to be possessed.



“On the flipside it has been reported that Sonnie Badu says those who eat pork will have demons attacking them at midnight. I don’t know if he actually said it. Sonnie Badu, wherever you are it is being reported that you claim demons will possess those of us who eat pork? If that’s the case I must be full of it,” he stated on the Wednesday, February 23, 2023, amidst laughter.



Sonnie Badu who is widely known as a gospel singer has recently been in the news following his open advocacy against pork consumption.



According to him, pork is an unclean food that opens one up to demonic attacks and possession.



He has sought to ground his argument in teachings of the Bible, however, some of his critics say Jesus according to the New Testament sanctified all things including pork for human consumption.



Reacting to Kwame Sefa Kayi’s position on the subject, some of his listeners via text messages shared thoughts on with several of them largely supporting the journalist.



“If Sonnie Badu himself turn into kwii (pig), we will eat him,” a message from Chief Biney read by the host said.







