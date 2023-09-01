You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 01Article 1835906

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'I am feminine and I know it; but I can’t kill myself over it' – Charlie Dior

Popular US-based Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has admitted to possessing feminine traits.

Charlie Dior is mostly noted for styling himself in women's fits, makeup, and accessories.

Netizens on social media have been confused about his gender, due to his constant fusion of feminine and masculine looks.

As a result, his sexuality has been questioned on several occasions and many people have tagged him gay.

But tackling these claims, Charlie Dior said it is no fault of his, that his feminine energy outweighs his masculinity.

According to Charlie, he has learned to embrace his feminine energy, adding that he cannot stress or kill himself over it.

“I have both femininity and masculinity energies. My feminine energy is a little bit more than my masculine energy. I am aware of this but what am I supposed to do about it? Should I kill myself? No. I will love myself and I will urge everybody here to love who they are as well. Embrace it because we all have it,” he stated in an interview with SammyKay.

Describing himself in simple terms, Charlie Dior touted himself as a positive, resilient, vibrant, and ‘fun-loving’ individual.

“I am an energetic, fun, and confident person. It’s not easy for people to break me. I shine bright when I enter the room. I have that energy and I know what I bring,” he added.

