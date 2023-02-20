I am excited I didn't take my validation from social media commentary - MzGee

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality and journalist, MzGee has expressed her joy at not relying on social media validation in a recent Instagram post.



She stated that the negativity and hypocrisy on social media are not worth seeking validation from.



“Hello! It's Monday morning. How are you doing? Charle I am super excited that, personally, I did not take my validation from social media commentary, haha.



“The hypocrisy on that street. It's mad ooo. Have a blessed week dear. We moveeeeeeeeeeee,” she shared on February 20, 2023.



MzGee looked stunning in her video, with her straight hair extensions and stylish black top.



Her makeup was also praised by social media users who commented on her post, admiring her beauty and hair, and expressing their love for her.



In some social media reactions, “I’m only admiring the beauty and hair” while another added, “you are crazy..love you girl ❤️❤️mad ooo????.”



A third said, “You look fresh ???????????????? the hair though ????????????”



MzGee's comments reflect the importance of not relying on social media for validation and being confident in oneself.





ADA/BB