LifeStyle of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

I am dying slowly - Woman on how her husband sleeps with her both in front and at the back

The ongoing brouhaha surrounding the legality of Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) rights in Ghana, has set the stage for people to voice out what they are hiding in their cobwebs.



A married woman has shared a frightening experience of how her husband has been engaging in anal sex with her.



According to Vanessa, her husband is a bisexual, who has been sleeping with her through her female sexual organ and also through her anus.



In a post addressed to Peace FM's Nana Yaa Konadu via her Talk Life GH page on Facebook, Vannisa revealed that her husband has been in the act with her for a period of over five years and still counting.



She said her man kept his bi-sexual status secret from her until they got married.



"From day one, He does the back and front." She sadly disclosed adding that "I do not feel pain when we have an affair from my Vjay but feel pain anytime he does the anus."



Vannisa says for the nearly six years that she has been married, she has not brought forth any child. She narrated that she got pregnant once but lost it through miscarriage. According to her, even on the day of her miscarriage, her husband slept with her through the anus.



Vannisa has been wondering if the act she been entangled in with her husband, is not what even caused her miscarriage.



"I remember the very day I lost my pregnancy, He had a long bout of anal s..x with me in the morning. I dont even know if that is the cause of the miscarriage." She wondered.



Vannisa who feels she can no longer endure this "back and front" sex says, she was only been submissive to her man due to the love she has for him.



Read her full experience below:



Dear Nana Yaa,



Am dying slowly in this thing called marriage.



I guess this is the right time to voiceout.



I have been married for 5 years. November this year will be 6years. I got pregnant in our first year and lost it.



Ever since we got married, my husband has been doing it at both front and back. I guess you understand what I mean.



From day one, He does the back and front. I do not feel pain when we have an affair from my Vjay but feel pain anytime he does the anus.



I remember the very day I lost my pregnancy, He had a long bout of anal s..x with me in the morning. I dont even know if that is the cause of the miscarriage.



I have to endure this back and front for all these while. I don't know what to do. I dont think I can endure this all the rest of life and even though i love my Husband.



Am enduring this all because i love him. Even though i love him, i hate that act and he love that act.



When i try to deny him of the anal one, He get angry and sometimes sleep outside.



Now that everyone is shouting we dont want LGBTQ, He is also shouting same. I dont know if what we are doing is different from what they do.



Am confuse and need help to get out of this.



Worried Vanessa



