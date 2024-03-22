‘I am considering a DNA test for my kids’ – Funny Face

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of Funny Face’s ‘baby mama’, allegedly barring him from seeing and staying in touch with his kids, the comic actor is contemplating a DNA test for the children.



This thought was awakened by a netizen who wondered why the mother of his kids, Vanessa, was torturing him by consistently preventing him from accessing his children.



The netizen, who senses foul play took to the comment section of one of Funny Face’s rants on Instagram and wrote, “Maybe senior man should do a DNA test when he gets the chance because the way the lady is behaving, I don’t understand. Senior man too, move on erh. You have allowed the girl to spot your weaknesses so she has been using it against you.”



Funny Face, in response, considered the idea saying Vanessa’s attitude towards him is beginning to make him ‘smell a rat’.



“DNA? Not a bad idea though. Me sef now I dey start to suspect. (I am now even beginning to suspect),” he wrote in Pidgin mixed with English.







