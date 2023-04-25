'I am an SHS graduate but I teach people from the university' - The Celebrity Painter

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Yaw Hodzo popular known as The Celebrity Painter has urged Ghanaian youth to polish their God-given talent which he believes is their ticket to success.



The Celebrity Painter who rose to fame from a humble beginning has detailed how he worked hard and challenged himself to make a name for himself despite the challenges that held him back.



He shared his story with GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu on 'People & Places' when he recalled how he used to live in wooden structures in Accra.



"I used to hawk around town barefooted. I used to wash the clothes of UPSA students just to survive...after JHS, I couldn't further my education because there was no money. I worked hard as a painter and pit digger to save money which enabled me to enroll at Kinbu Secondary Technical School. While in school, I worked as a 'trotro' mate...I wasn't shy about my situation," he told GhanaWeb.



Bright Hodzo gave credit to God for blessing him with the talent of painting. This he indicated makes him stand out adding that he finds joy in the work that has enabled him to train over 500 people including University studies.



"I didn't learn painting, it is a talent given to me by God. I don't hustle doing my work. For some of the jobs, I use just a day to complete but people think it took me a month. It is a talent, God gives you strength. That is the difference between you and someone who had to learn it. I am an SHS graduate but I teach people from the university. I have organized seminars for big institutions..it is always good to build on the talent God has given you and with that, you don't suffer doing it. I got to know about my talent at age 10," he added.



This determined young man boasts of having worked with prominent personalities in the country including musicians and footballers.



"I got the name from working with celebrities and prominent people...I've painted for Stonebwoy, Mubarak Wakaso, Tony Yeboah, Jubilee House and so many estate developers," he highlighted.





Watch the video below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











OPD/BB